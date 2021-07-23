Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Sold by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,775 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 626,099 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Quantum by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 409,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 244,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $808,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 65,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $419,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 313,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,083 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

