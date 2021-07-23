Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.650-$11.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.65-11.35 EPS.

DGX opened at $137.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

