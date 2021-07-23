Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

QRTEA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.92. 80,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,566. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597 over the last 90 days. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,198,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

