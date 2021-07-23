Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXT. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

RXT opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.96. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

