Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $741 million-$744 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.66 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 20,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -13.13. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.