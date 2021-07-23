RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. RadNet reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. RadNet has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in RadNet by 45.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in RadNet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 19.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

