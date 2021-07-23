Rajat Bahri Sells 27,607 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $248,739.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajat Bahri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $981,601.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,570,161.78.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,918,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

