Rakesh Thakor Patel Sells 5,100 Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,105,200.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 300 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.42, for a total transaction of C$4,326.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.25, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00.

Shares of ET opened at C$14.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.83. Evertz Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$11.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 98.72%.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.