Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

