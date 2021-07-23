RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $392,837. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

