Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.23 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on RBA. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

RBA stock opened at C$76.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$58.65 and a 52 week high of C$101.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.63. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.