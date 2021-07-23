Raymond James Begins Coverage on Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24.
About Origin Materials
