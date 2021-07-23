Raymond James Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $107.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LNG. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,786,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

