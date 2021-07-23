Raymond James Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.80.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$23.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.98 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

