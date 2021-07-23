Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.34.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,833,435 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,040,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 41,852 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

