Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.86.
MEG stock opened at C$8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.43.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
