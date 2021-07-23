Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.86.

MEG stock opened at C$8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.43.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

