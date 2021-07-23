Raymond James Weighs in on Trilogy Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trilogy Metals in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $313.45 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Fore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 207.5% during the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

