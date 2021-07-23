RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.00. The company has a market cap of $626.01 million, a P/E ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

