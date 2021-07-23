Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REAL. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

Get Real Matters alerts:

TSE:REAL opened at C$15.70 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$13.87 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 30.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total value of C$55,013.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,674,384 shares in the company, valued at C$49,042,051.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,386.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.