Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PageGroup (MPGPF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PageGroup (OTCMKTS: MPGPF):

7/21/2021 – PageGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. "

7/20/2021 – PageGroup was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – PageGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – PageGroup was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – PageGroup had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – PageGroup was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – PageGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – PageGroup was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

PageGroup stock remained flat at $$8.14 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02. PageGroup plc has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

