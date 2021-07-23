Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) were up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Redrow alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.