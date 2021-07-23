REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 580.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.13% of REGENXBIO worth $30,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,415,000 after purchasing an additional 899,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,189,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after purchasing an additional 216,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $37.35 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.98.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

