Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at JMP Securities

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

RM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

RM stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $538.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,297.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Regional Management by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.