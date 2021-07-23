Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 54,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 559,366 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,392,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% during the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 749,400 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $5,217,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

