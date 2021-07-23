Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RS stock opened at $149.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $97.31 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

