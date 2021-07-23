Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $149.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $97.31 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.26.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.