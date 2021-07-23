Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.75. 4,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,724. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $97.31 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.26.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

