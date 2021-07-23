Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,442. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $97.31 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

