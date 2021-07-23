Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 858,900 Shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 218.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.10% of GEE Group worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 4,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. GEE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $58.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.07.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter.

GEE Group Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

