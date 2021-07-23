Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

