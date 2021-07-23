Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Inspired Entertainment worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,165,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on INSE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $254.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

