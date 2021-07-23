Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,541 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,077 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TRTX opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 403.01, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -57.55%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

