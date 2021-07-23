Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 330,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $277,955.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,818,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

