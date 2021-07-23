Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,146,137 Shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) by 394.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146,137 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.67% of U.S. Well Services worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05. U.S. Well Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

