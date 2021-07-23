Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 223,474 Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) by 47.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 694,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,474 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

XELA stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $154.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.79. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $300.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

