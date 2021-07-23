Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,733 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,733 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 267,447 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,021,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 80,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FMS stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.