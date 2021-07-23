Render Token (RNDR) Achieves Market Cap of $110.95 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $110.95 million and $2.56 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00048712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.18 or 0.00862082 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,563,484 coins and its circulating supply is 156,562,519 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

