Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.36. 262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.29. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

