Request (REQ) Reaches Market Cap of $46.37 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Request has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $46.37 million and $1.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.78 or 0.00844126 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

