Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilray Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

TLRY opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth $36,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

