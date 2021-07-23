Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.58.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.