Research Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.57. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.27 and a 52 week high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.