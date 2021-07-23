Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ: ROIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2021 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Retail Opportunity Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2021 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2021 – Retail Opportunity Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company's criteria for direct investment. "

7/1/2021 – Retail Opportunity Investments was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.54. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

