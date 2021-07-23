Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 23.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Value by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 40,538 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Value during the first quarter valued at $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Retail Value by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Retail Value by 8,615.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65. Retail Value Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

