REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.09. 991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,670. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $976.93 million, a PE ratio of 165.33 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 210,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

