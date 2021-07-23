Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) & Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and Royalty Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Royalty Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 259.74%. Royalty Pharma has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.36%. Given EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EyeGate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Royalty Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and Royalty Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals N/A -104.31% -62.30% Royalty Pharma 44.35% 13.49% 8.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Royalty Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Royalty Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and Royalty Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 2,442.40 -$8.09 million ($1.77) -1.94 Royalty Pharma $2.12 billion 11.55 $975.04 million $1.61 25.07

Royalty Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royalty Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Royalty Pharma beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio includes royalties on approximately 45 commercial products and 5 development-stage product candidates in various therapeutic areas, such as rare disease, oncology, neurology, infectious disease, cardiology, and diabetes. The company has royalties on various product, such as Cystic fibrosis franchise, including Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko/Symkevi, and Trikafta/Kaftrio; HIV franchise comprising Atripla, Truvada, Emtriva, Complera, Stribild, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Symtuza, and Biktarvy; Tradjenta, Onglyza, Kombiglyze, Galvus, Eucreas, and Nesina; Tysabri, Imbruvica, Xtandi, Promacta, Farxiga/Onglyza, Prevymis, Emgality, Crysvita, Erleada, IDHIFA, Trodelvy, Nurtec ODT, Tazverik, and Evrysdi; and other products, such as Bosulif, Cimzia, Conbriza/Fablyn/Viviant, Entyvio, Lexiscan, Mircera, Myozyme, Nesina, Priligy, and Soliqua, as well as Tecfidera, Letairis, Lyrica, Remicade, Humira, Prezista, Rotateq, and Thalomid. Royalty Pharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

