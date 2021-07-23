Reviewing Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Performance Shipping and Safe Bulkers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safe Bulkers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.12%. Safe Bulkers has a consensus target price of $2.67, indicating a potential downside of 19.68%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Safe Bulkers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.55 $5.19 million $1.05 4.78 Safe Bulkers $198.16 million 1.71 -$12.90 million ($0.24) -13.83

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safe Bulkers. Safe Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Safe Bulkers 8.54% 3.24% 1.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Performance Shipping on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 15 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 14 post- Panamax class vessels, and four Capesize class vessels. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

