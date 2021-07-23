Reviewing Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Yamana Gold pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Yamana Gold has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sibanye Stillwater has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Yamana Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 12.97% 6.93% 4.18% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.53 $203.60 million $0.32 12.78 Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.55 $1.79 billion $2.56 6.38

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Yamana Gold. Sibanye Stillwater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yamana Gold and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 4 8 0 2.67 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 3 0 3.00

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.38%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Sibanye Stillwater on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

