Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $55,246.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00048983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.56 or 0.00870594 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

