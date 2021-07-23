Rinet Co LLC Invests $209,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $171.31. 125,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,378,143. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.25. The company has a market cap of $451.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

